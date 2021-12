, Posted by 4 hours ago Contributed by desertburst92 , Posted by Em Moore

A Vulture Wake have announced that they have signed to Thousand Island Records. The band announced the news in a post on their Instagram page with a caption that reads,

"Thank you to thousandislandsrecords for having us as part of their family! New music coming 2022."

A Vulture Wake released The Appropriate Level of Outrage in 2018. Check out the post below.