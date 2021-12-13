Avail announce shows with Hot Water Music, reissuing 'Satiate'

Avail have announced that they will be playing a handful of shows this February. The band will be playing with Hot Water Music and Be Well. Tim Barry will also be opening for Hot Water Music on a handful of their shows. The band have also announced a reissue of their album Satiate for its 30th anniversary. The reissue is available on vinyl and is also now on streaming services for the first time. Avail released their album Front Porch Stories in 2002 and 3 Reissues in 2006. Check out the dates below.