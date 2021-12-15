Drug Church have announced North American tour dates for this spring. One Step Closer, Soul Blind, and LURK will be joining them on all dates. Tickets go on sale Friday, December 17. Drug Church will be releasing their album Hygiene on March 11 via Pure Noise Records and are currently on tour with Citizen. The band released their EP Tawny earlier this year. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Mar 06
|Goldfield Trading Post
|Sacramento, CA
|Mar 07
|Hawthorne Theatre
|Portland, OR
|Mar 09
|The Fox Cabaret
|Vancouver, BC
|Mar 10
|Madame Lou's
|Seattle, WA
|Mar 12
|Kilby Court
|Salt Lake City, UT
|Mar 13
|Hi Dive
|Denver, CO
|Mar 14
|The Rino
|Kansas City, MO
|Mar 15
|7th Street Entry
|Minneapolis, MN
|Mar 17
|Beat Kitchen
|Chicago, IL
|Mar 18
|Hoosier Dome
|Indianapolis, IN
|Mar 19
|The Sanctuary
|Detroit, MI
|Mar 20
|Mahall's
|Cleveland, OH
|Mar 22
|Hard Luck Bar
|Toronto, ON
|Mar 23
|Bar Le Ritz
|Montreal, QC
|Mar 24
|Sonia
|Boston, MA
|Mar 25
|Empire Underground
|Albany, NY
|Mar 26
|Market Hotel
|Brooklyn, NY
|Mar 27
|First Unitarian Church
|Philadelphia, PA
|Mar 29
|Metro Gallery
|Baltimore, MD
|Mar 30
|The Broadberry
|Richmond, VA
|Mar 31
|Local 506
|Chapel Hill, NC
|Apr 01
|The End
|Nashville, TN
|Apr 02
|Masquerade (Purgatory)
|Atlanta, GA
|Apr 03
|1904 Music Hall
|Jacksonville, FL
|Apr 04
|Gramps
|Miami, FL
|Apr 05
|Crowbar
|Tampa, FL
|Apr 06
|Will's Pub
|Orlando, FL
|Apr 08
|White Oak Music Hall
|Houston, TX
|Apr 09
|Club Dada
|Dallas, TX
|Apr 10
|Empire Control Room
|Austin, TX
|Apr 12
|Rebel Lounge
|Phoenix, AZ
|Apr 13
|Eagle Aerie Hall
|Henderson, NV
|Apr 14
|Casbah
|San Diego, CA
|Apr 15
|Chain Reaction
|Anaheim, CA
|Apr 16
|Lodge Room
|Los Angeles, CA
|Apr 17
|Thee Parkside
|San Francisco, CA