Drug Church announce North American tour
Drug Church have announced North American tour dates for this spring. One Step Closer, Soul Blind, and LURK will be joining them on all dates. Tickets go on sale Friday, December 17. Drug Church will be releasing their album Hygiene on March 11 via Pure Noise Records and are currently on tour with Citizen. The band released their EP Tawny earlier this year. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
Mar 06Goldfield Trading PostSacramento, CA
Mar 07Hawthorne TheatrePortland, OR
Mar 09The Fox CabaretVancouver, BC
Mar 10Madame Lou'sSeattle, WA
Mar 12Kilby CourtSalt Lake City, UT
Mar 13Hi DiveDenver, CO
Mar 14The RinoKansas City, MO
Mar 157th Street EntryMinneapolis, MN
Mar 17Beat KitchenChicago, IL
Mar 18Hoosier DomeIndianapolis, IN
Mar 19The SanctuaryDetroit, MI
Mar 20Mahall'sCleveland, OH
Mar 22Hard Luck BarToronto, ON
Mar 23Bar Le RitzMontreal, QC
Mar 24SoniaBoston, MA
Mar 25Empire UndergroundAlbany, NY
Mar 26Market HotelBrooklyn, NY
Mar 27First Unitarian ChurchPhiladelphia, PA
Mar 29Metro GalleryBaltimore, MD
Mar 30The BroadberryRichmond, VA
Mar 31Local 506Chapel Hill, NC
Apr 01The EndNashville, TN
Apr 02Masquerade (Purgatory)Atlanta, GA
Apr 031904 Music HallJacksonville, FL
Apr 04GrampsMiami, FL
Apr 05CrowbarTampa, FL
Apr 06Will's PubOrlando, FL
Apr 08White Oak Music HallHouston, TX
Apr 09Club DadaDallas, TX
Apr 10Empire Control RoomAustin, TX
Apr 12Rebel LoungePhoenix, AZ
Apr 13Eagle Aerie HallHenderson, NV
Apr 14CasbahSan Diego, CA
Apr 15Chain ReactionAnaheim, CA
Apr 16Lodge RoomLos Angeles, CA
Apr 17Thee ParksideSan Francisco, CA