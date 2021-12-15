Coheed and Cambria/Sheer Mag (US)

by Tours

Coheed and Cambria have announced American tour dates for February and March. Sheer Mag will be joining them on all dates. Coheed and Cambria released two singles earlier this year and their last album was The Unheavenly Creatures in 2018. Sheer Mag will be touring with Pup in the spring. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
Feb 16Pappy and Harriet'sPioneertown, CA
Feb 17Brooklyn BowlLas Vegas, NV
Feb 19El Rey TheatreAlbuquerque, NM
Feb 20Rialto TheatreTucson, AZ
Feb 22Diamond BallroomOklahoma City, OK
Feb 23The Soundstage at GracelandMemphis, TN
Feb 25Mars Music HallHuntsville, AL
Feb 26The FillmoreNew Orleans, LA
Feb 28Mill and MineKnoxville, TN
Mar 01The SignalChattanooga, TN
Mar 02The Orange PeelAsheville, NC
Mar 04The NorvaNorfolk, VA
Mar 05The NationalRichmond, VA
Mar 06Promowest Pavilion at OvationNewport, KY
Mar 08Uptown TheaterKansas City, MO
Mar 09The SylveeMadison, WI
Mar 11Clyde TheatreFort Wayne, IN
Mar 13GLC Live at 20 MonroeGrand Rapids, MI
Mar 14Main Street ArmoryRochester, NY
Mar 15Empire LiveAlbany, NY
Mar 17Fete Music HallProvidence, RI
Mar 18College Street Music HallNew Haven, CT
Mar 19XL Liveharrisburg, PA