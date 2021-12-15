Coheed and Cambria have announced American tour dates for February and March. Sheer Mag will be joining them on all dates. Coheed and Cambria released two singles earlier this year and their last album was The Unheavenly Creatures in 2018. Sheer Mag will be touring with Pup in the spring. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Feb 16
|Pappy and Harriet's
|Pioneertown, CA
|Feb 17
|Brooklyn Bowl
|Las Vegas, NV
|Feb 19
|El Rey Theatre
|Albuquerque, NM
|Feb 20
|Rialto Theatre
|Tucson, AZ
|Feb 22
|Diamond Ballroom
|Oklahoma City, OK
|Feb 23
|The Soundstage at Graceland
|Memphis, TN
|Feb 25
|Mars Music Hall
|Huntsville, AL
|Feb 26
|The Fillmore
|New Orleans, LA
|Feb 28
|Mill and Mine
|Knoxville, TN
|Mar 01
|The Signal
|Chattanooga, TN
|Mar 02
|The Orange Peel
|Asheville, NC
|Mar 04
|The Norva
|Norfolk, VA
|Mar 05
|The National
|Richmond, VA
|Mar 06
|Promowest Pavilion at Ovation
|Newport, KY
|Mar 08
|Uptown Theater
|Kansas City, MO
|Mar 09
|The Sylvee
|Madison, WI
|Mar 11
|Clyde Theatre
|Fort Wayne, IN
|Mar 13
|GLC Live at 20 Monroe
|Grand Rapids, MI
|Mar 14
|Main Street Armory
|Rochester, NY
|Mar 15
|Empire Live
|Albany, NY
|Mar 17
|Fete Music Hall
|Providence, RI
|Mar 18
|College Street Music Hall
|New Haven, CT
|Mar 19
|XL Live
|harrisburg, PA