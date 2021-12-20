The Drowns announce European tour

The Drowns
Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by Tours

The Drowns have announced European tour dates for summer 2022. The band will be touring the East Coast in January. The Drowns released Under Tension in 2020. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
Jul 19Sonic BallroomKoln, DE
Jul 20IndraHamburg, DE
Jul 21Back to FutureGlaubitz, DE
Jul 22SudwinsenWinsen, DE
Jul 23Wild At HeartBerlin, DE
Jul 24TBATBA
Jul 25TrompeteBochum, DE
Jul 26Wild RoverAachen, DE
Jul 27Alte HackerelKarlsruhe, DE
Jul 28DynamoZurich, CH
Jul 29Import/ExportMunchen, DE
Jul 30TBATBA
Aug 01Paris Punk Rock SummerParis, FR
Aug 02KantineNurnberg, DE
Aug 03Conne IslandLeipzig, DE
Aug 04Subculture HolidayEisenhüttenstadt, DE
Aug 05SputnikhalleMunster, DE
Aug 06BrakrockDuffel, BE
Aug 07RebellionBlackpool, UK