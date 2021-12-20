Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by Em Moore Tours
The Drowns have announced European tour dates for summer 2022. The band will be touring the East Coast in January. The Drowns released Under Tension in 2020. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Jul 19
|Sonic Ballroom
|Koln, DE
|Jul 20
|Indra
|Hamburg, DE
|Jul 21
|Back to Future
|Glaubitz, DE
|Jul 22
|Sudwinsen
|Winsen, DE
|Jul 23
|Wild At Heart
|Berlin, DE
|Jul 24
|TBA
|TBA
|Jul 25
|Trompete
|Bochum, DE
|Jul 26
|Wild Rover
|Aachen, DE
|Jul 27
|Alte Hackerel
|Karlsruhe, DE
|Jul 28
|Dynamo
|Zurich, CH
|Jul 29
|Import/Export
|Munchen, DE
|Jul 30
|TBA
|TBA
|Aug 01
|Paris Punk Rock Summer
|Paris, FR
|Aug 02
|Kantine
|Nurnberg, DE
|Aug 03
|Conne Island
|Leipzig, DE
|Aug 04
|Subculture Holiday
|Eisenhüttenstadt, DE
|Aug 05
|Sputnikhalle
|Munster, DE
|Aug 06
|Brakrock
|Duffel, BE
|Aug 07
|Rebellion
|Blackpool, UK