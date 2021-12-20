Frank Turner cancels winter tour

Frank Turner has announced that he will be cancelling his upcoming January and February UK tour. The tour has been cancelled due to the rise of COVID-19 cases and refunds for previously purchased tickets are available. As of now, the previously announced European tour set to take place in the spring is still going ahead. A livestream concert has been set up for December 21 on Youtube to help raise funds for his touring party. Frank Turner will be releasing FTHC on February 11 and released No Man’s Land in 2019. See the post in full below.