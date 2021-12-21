Neckscars have announced West Coast shows for this February. Middle Aged Queers, States of Nature, Decent Criminal, Original Son, and M Section will be joining them on select dates. Neckscars released their album Don’t Panic earlier this year. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Feb 16
|Thee Parkside
|San Francisco, CA (w/States of Nature, Loud Graves)
|Feb 17
|Cafe Colonial
|Sacramento, CA (w/Middle-Aged Queers, Frack!)
|Feb 18
|Shady Oak Barrel House
|Santa Rosa, CA (w/Middle-Aged Queers, M Section, Bad Thoughts)
|Feb 19
|Footsie's Bar
|Los Angeles, CA (w/Original Son, States of Nature, Raptors)
|Feb 20
|Til Two Club
|San Diego, CA (w/Decent Criminal, States of Nature, Se Vende)