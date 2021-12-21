Neckscars announce February shows (West Coast)

by Tours

Neckscars have announced West Coast shows for this February. Middle Aged Queers, States of Nature, Decent Criminal, Original Son, and M Section will be joining them on select dates. Neckscars released their album Don’t Panic earlier this year. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
Feb 16Thee ParksideSan Francisco, CA (w/States of Nature, Loud Graves)
Feb 17Cafe ColonialSacramento, CA (w/Middle-Aged Queers, Frack!)
Feb 18Shady Oak Barrel HouseSanta Rosa, CA (w/Middle-Aged Queers, M Section, Bad Thoughts)
Feb 19Footsie's BarLos Angeles, CA (w/Original Son, States of Nature, Raptors)
Feb 20Til Two ClubSan Diego, CA (w/Decent Criminal, States of Nature, Se Vende)