Meshuggah have announced rescheduled tour dates for their American tour. The tour was set to take place in February but will now take place in September and October due to a health issue within the band. A statement released by the band on social media reads in part,

"While the ongoing pandemic has been throwing various curve balls on us all the past year, ultimately delaying the completion of the upcoming Meshuggah studio album - there are other concerns that have forced us to make this unfortunate decision. Determining factor is the need to prioritize the physical health of one of the band members who is currently undergoing medical treatment related to a skin condition on his hands, hindering him from rehearsals and from all in all playing his instrument. While we are optimistic for his future recovery we know it will not be possible for him and the band to be ready to perform already in February 2022."

Converge who was previously announced as one of the openers will not be on the new dates and a replacement has yet to be announced. In their statement Converge said that they "are working on something in place of this tour". Torche will continue to play support. All previously purchased tickets will remain valid at the new dates. Meshuggah released The Violent Sleep of Reason in 2016. Check out the new dates below.