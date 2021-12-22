Amyl and The Sniffers have announced Australian tour dates for 2022. They have also announced additional dates for Europe. The band will be touring the US and Canada in spring 2022. Amyl and the Sniffers released Comfort to Me earlier this year. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Jan 06
|Sydney Festival - Speakers Corner
|Sydney, AU
|Jan 15
|King Street Carnival
|Sydney, AU
|Jan 27
|Miami Marketta
|Gold Coast, AU
|Jan 28
|Eleven Dive Bar
|Sunny Coast, AU
|Jan 29
|Princess Theatre
|Brisbane, AU
|Feb 12
|Chopped
|Carisbrook, AU
|Feb 26
|Down South Festival
|Port Fairy, AU
|Mar 04
|The Charles
|North Perth, AU
|Mar 05
|Adelaide Festival - The Summer House
|Adelaide, AU
|Jun 13
|Astra
|Berlin, DE
|Jun 17
|Mascotte
|Zurich, CH
|Jul 15
|Paradiso
|Amsterdam, NL