Amyl and the Sniffers announce Australian tour dates

Amyl And The Sniffers
by Tours

Amyl and The Sniffers have announced Australian tour dates for 2022. They have also announced additional dates for Europe. The band will be touring the US and Canada in spring 2022. Amyl and the Sniffers released Comfort to Me earlier this year. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
Jan 06Sydney Festival - Speakers CornerSydney, AU
Jan 15King Street CarnivalSydney, AU
Jan 27Miami MarkettaGold Coast, AU
Jan 28Eleven Dive BarSunny Coast, AU
Jan 29Princess TheatreBrisbane, AU
Feb 12ChoppedCarisbrook, AU
Feb 26Down South FestivalPort Fairy, AU
Mar 04The CharlesNorth Perth, AU
Mar 05Adelaide Festival - The Summer HouseAdelaide, AU
Jun 13AstraBerlin, DE
Jun 17MascotteZurich, CH
Jul 15ParadisoAmsterdam, NL