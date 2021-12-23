Clapton knew of lawsuit against widow, blames widow again, won't enforce judgment due to backlash

Since the beginning of recorded history, there have been tales of fiends that lurk at night, preying on the young, the very old, and the sick- Vampires, Draugr, Lamia, Succubus- each of these beasts have terrified mankind and wreaked havoc on those that would unwittingly cross their paths… Though, in the modern age, we believe that we are safe from these demons- either they never existed, or are long gone, or have retreated from whence the came… we were WRONG.

Last week, it became public that Eric Clapton had obtained a judgment against a German widow for about $4,000USD in German court. Her terrible infraction? She sold a CD of her sadly deceased husband for $11 on eBay that was bootleg, except she didn't know it was bootleg.

Clapton received near universal disapproval for seeking to destroy a woman who was disposing of her deceased husband's items, particularly when said item was of nominal value and she did not know it was not authorized (since she bought it at a department store).

Yesterday, after the information became public backlash raged across the Internet, Clapton's management issued a statement saying they would not seek Clapton's portion of the judgment. (She is still stuck with court costs and her own costs).

The statement begins by saying reports about the story were inaccurate, but then largely agrees with most articles posted about the story. Rather, in the statement, Clapton's attorneys admitted that Clapton himself signed a declaration in the case allowing his attorneys to file the suit, thereby showing that Clapton had knowledge of the suit. The statement also doubles down and again blames the widow for the entire situation: "If the individual had complied with the initial letter the costs would have been minimal." Notably, the decision to not destroy a poor German widow did not come after the cease and desist was served, or after the lawsuit weas filed, or after the judgment was obtained, or after the widow filed an appeal, or after the appeal was denied or after the years of dragging a grieving widow through the German legal process- it came after Clapton's activities were made public on a global scale.

So all of you holiday travelers out there, take heed during these cold, wintry months. Make haste in telling your loved ones that they are indeed loved. For, in these tumultous times, one never knows when one's widowed aunt… or one's lonely brother… or even oneself… will unwittingly sell a cheap CD on eBay only to summon the unholy red thirst of the Ghoul man calls "Clapton," and be torn asunder by his perverse, sadistic, brutal hunger.

You can read the statement from Clapton's management below. Take warning mortals. Do not be brave.