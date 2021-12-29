Listen to Punknews Podcast #574!

Episode #574 of the Punknews Podcast is now up! In this episode John, Hallie, and Em talk about Eric Clapton, Abi Ooze's new and final EP, Sarah and The Safe Word's new song, Nirvana, and the new Maid of Ace remix. John also has a nervous breakdown live on air. Check out the episode below.