Episode #574 of the Punknews Podcast is now up! In this episode John, Hallie, and Em talk about Eric Clapton, Abi Ooze's new and final EP, Sarah and The Safe Word's new song, Nirvana, and the new Maid of Ace remix. John also has a nervous breakdown live on air. Check out the episode below.
Previous StoryNaval Gazing for the week of December 26, 2021
Nirvana files motion to dismiss Spencer Elliot complaint
Abi Ooze streams first (and last) EP
Maid of Ace release "Nostalgia" remix
Sarah and the Safe Word release "Solstice"
Maid of Ace release new video
Maid of Ace release "Let's Go" video
Nirvana baby sues Nirvana
Sarah and the Safe Word release new single
The Dirty Nil release Nirvana cover with Craig Northey
Nirvana reissues 'MTV Unplugged in New York'