Brian Fallon has announced that he will be cancelling the first two weeks of his upcoming US tour with The Dirty Nil and Worriers due to the rise in COVID-19 cases. Refunds will be available for the cancelled shows. The tour will now start on January 25 at Park West in Chicago. A statement posted on his Instagram page reads in part,

"Out of an abundance of caution I’ve decided that I’m going to cancel the first two weeks of my US tour. It will now begin on January 25th in Chicago at Park West. My hope is that by delaying the start of the tour cases will come down, especially in the Northeast. They may not, but this is a decision I feel puts me, my audience, and the touring party in the best place possible for the tour to actually happen. It’s weird times, it’s my best guess. I’m sorry to those of you who had tickets for the cancelled dates, hopefully I’ll see you again soon."

Brian Fallon released Night Divine earlier this year. See the post in full below.