7 hours ago by Em Moore

Teenage Halloween and The Homeless Gospel Choir have released a new split EP. The EP features two new songs by each band and is available digitally now. Physical copies will be out mid-2022 via Don Giovanni Records. Teenage Halloween released their self-titled album in 2020. The Homeless Gospel Choir released their live album This Is A Protest Song in 2021 and their album This Land Is Your Landfill in 2020. Check out the split below.