Posted by 4 hours ago Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by John Gentile

The Drowns have released a new 7-inch. The A-side is "Know Who You are," originally by glam rockers Slade. the b-side is an original called "guideline0 sof Control." That's out now via Pirate's Press. You can see their post below. The band released Under Tension in 2020.