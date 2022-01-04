Subhumans postpone January shows

Subhumans have announced the postponement of their January shows. The shows are in the process of being rescheduled for October. New dates have yet to be announced. A statement on the band's Instagram page reads,



"January’s gigs are OFF- well, postponed til October is the idea yet to be confirmed- that’s 100 club, Lewes, Cardiff and Bristol- due to covid problems, and Trotsky living in Germany = mucho quarantine when returning from this plague pit, which he can’t do, basically. It totally sucks…happy new year?"

Subhumans released Crisis Point in 2019. See the post in full below.