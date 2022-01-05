Vein.fm announce new album, release “The Killing Womb” video

Vein.fm have announced that they will be releasing a new album. The album is called This World Is Going to Ruin You and will be out March 4 via Closed Casket Activities/Nuclear Blast. The band have also released a video for their new single "The Killing Womb". The video was directed, produced, and edited by Max Moore. The band will be touring with Touché Amoré in the spring. Vein.fm released Errorzone in 2018. Check out the video and tracklist below.