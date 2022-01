Fucked Up will release a new flexi-disc on March 22. “Getting Slightly” is a one song, single sided release and will not appear online or any other release. according to the band, it "was recorded over 5 years in stints during the sessions for Year of the Horse and Dose Your Dreams. Flexi disc grooves tend to wear down over time, a reality that is made a key component to the song." The band released Year of the Horse in 2021.