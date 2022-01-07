Charger announce new album, release “Rollin' Through The Night” video

Charger, the band featuring Matt Freeman of Rancid, have announced that they will be releasing a new album. The album is called Warhorse and will be out March 18 via Pirates Press Records. The band have also released a video for their single "Rollin' Through The Night". The video was directed, produced and animated by Ben Clarkson. Charger released Watch Your Back in 2019 and 2020. Check out the video and tracklist below.