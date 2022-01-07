Converge have announced tour dates for this March. Full of Hell, Uniform, and Thou will be playing support on all dates. Converge released their album with Chelsea Wolfe Bloodmoon: I in 2021. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Mar 10
|Underground Arts
|Philadelphia, PA
|Mar 11
|The Ottobar
|Baltimore, MD
|Mar 12
|The Broadberry
|Richmond, VA
|Mar 13
|The Orange Peel
|Asheville, NC
|Mar 14
|The Abbey
|Orlando, FL
|Mar 15
|The Orpheum Tampa
|Tampa, FL
|Mar 17
|The Masquerade
|Atlanta, GA
|Mar 18
|Legends
|Cincinnati, OH
|Mar 19
|The Bottom Lounge
|Chicago, IL
|Mar 20
|El Club
|Detroit, MI