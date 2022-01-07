Converge/Full of Hell/Uniform/Thou (US)

by Tours

Converge have announced tour dates for this March. Full of Hell, Uniform, and Thou will be playing support on all dates. Converge released their album with Chelsea Wolfe Bloodmoon: I in 2021. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
Mar 10Underground ArtsPhiladelphia, PA
Mar 11The OttobarBaltimore, MD
Mar 12The BroadberryRichmond, VA
Mar 13The Orange PeelAsheville, NC
Mar 14The AbbeyOrlando, FL
Mar 15The Orpheum TampaTampa, FL
Mar 17The MasqueradeAtlanta, GA
Mar 18LegendsCincinnati, OH
Mar 19The Bottom LoungeChicago, IL
Mar 20El ClubDetroit, MI