Jeff Rosenstock postpones January tour

Jeff Rosenstock has announced the postponement of their upcoming January tour. The tour in in the process of being rescheduled to June and new dates have yet to be announced. All previously purchased tickets will be valid at the new dates and refunds are also available. A statement released on Instagram reads in part,



"Hi! We love you but have some annoying news WE ARE POSTPONING OUR JANUARY TOUR CUZ THE PANDEMIC IS RAGIN' ONCE AGAIN. We don't want to put any of you in a situation that feels unsafe/weird/bad, we don't want to fly out to our shows in the Midwest and go "oops one of us obviously got covid" and then fly home, there's many reasons I hope you understand. It sucks, especially since these PNW dates were SUPPOSED to happen like two years ago but we're all just shreddin that doomgnar together surfs up

We're working hard to move everything to June and keep the same bill. If you bought tickets they'll be good for the new dates. If you need a refund the venue will refund you.

We should be announcing the new AND POTENTIALLY EXPANDED?!!??! tour dates next week. Gonna try. SO DON'T WORRY ABOUT ANYTHING OK? The sun is shining or it's snowing or it's raining or it's night but either way there's a big ol sky and you're under it like it or not OK see you in June baby"