, Posted by 15 hours ago Contributed by desertburst92 , Posted by Em Moore

A Wilhelm Scream have announced that they will be releasing a new album. The album is called Lose Your Delusion and will be out April 14 via Creator-Destructor Records. The band released their first single, "Be One To No One" last week. A Wilhelm Scream will be touring later this year and released Partycrasher in 2013.