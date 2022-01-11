The Raging Nathans to release singles collections LP, have new album in the works

The Raging Nathans have announced that they will be releasing a singles collection. The collection will feature 20 tracks and is called Failures in Art: Sordid Youth Vol.2. It will be out via Rad Girlfriend Records and Brassneck Records. Along with the announcement of the collection the band also stated,



"We got a brand new LP in the fucking CAN and we got a few split 7”s with some of the best bands ever coming out. Don’t underestimate, 2022 is our year."

The Raging Nathans are currently on touring the US with Decent Criminal and released their album Waste My Heart in 2021. See the post in full below.