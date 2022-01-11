Soul Glo announce new album, release video

Soul Glo have announced that they will be releasing a new album. The album is called Diaspora Problems and will be out March 25 via Epitaph Records and Secret Voice Records. The band have also released a video for their first single "Jump!! (Or Get Jumped!!!)((by the future))". The video was directed by Dan White x $$$NICCA. Soul Glo released their EP DisN***a, Vol. 2 in 2021 and their last LP was The N---- In Me Is Me in 2019. Check out the video and tracklist below.