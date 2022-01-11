Soul Glo announce new album, release video

Soul Glo have announced that they will be releasing a new album. The album is called Diaspora Problems and will be out March 25 via Epitaph Records and Secret Voice Records. The band have also released a video for their first single "Jump!! (Or Get Jumped!!!)((by the future))". The video was directed by Dan White x $$$NICCA. Soul Glo released their EP DisN***a, Vol. 2 in 2021 and their last LP was The N---- In Me Is Me in 2019. Check out the video and tracklist below.
Diaspora Problems Tracklist
1. Gold Chain Punk (whogonbeatmyass?)
2. Coming Correct Is Cheaper
3. Thumbsucker
4. Fucked Up If True
5. Jump!! (Or Get Jumped!!!)((by the future))
6. Driponomics (feat. Mother Maryrose)
7. (Five Years And) My Family
8. The Thangs I Carry (feat. Bearcat)
9. We Wants Revenge
10. John J (feat. Kathryn Edwards and Zula Wildheart)
11. GODBLESSYALLREALGOOD
12. Spiritual Level Of Gang Shit (feat. McKinley Dixon and Lojii)