Hot Water Music announce rescheduled California shows

Hot Water Music have announced rescheduled tour dates for California. The shows will now take place in July and all previously purchased tickets will remain valid at the new dates. Good Riddance and Bad Cop/Bad Cop will be playing support. The band rescheduled their Colorado shows earlier this week and have stated that they currently have "no plans at this time to reschedule any other upcoming shows". Hot Water Music will be releasing their album Feel the Void on March 18 and released their EP Shake Up the Shadows in 2019. See the new dates below.