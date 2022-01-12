Gel announce March tour

Gel have announced tour dates for this March. The band will also be playing with Candy Apple on their spring tour. Gel released their EP Violent Closure in 2021. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
Mar 11-12LDB FestLouisville, KY
Mar 13The HouseDetroit, MI
Mar 14TBAChicago, IL
Mar 15Cactus ClubMilwaukee, WI
Mar 16The SinkholeSt. Louis, MO
Mar 1722/32Kansas City, MO
Mar 18NSFWeekendDallas, TX (w/Candy Apple)
Mar 19NSFWeekendFort Worth, TX (w/Candy Apple)
Mar 20TBAAustin, TX (w/Candy Apple)
Mar 21Community Art CenterHattiesburg, MS (w/Candy Apple)
Mar 22DRKMTTRNashville, TN (w/Candy Apple)
Mar 23Pour HouseRaleigh, NC (w/Candy Apple)
Mar 24TBARichmond, VA (w/Candy Apple)