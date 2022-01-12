Gel have announced tour dates for this March. The band will also be playing with Candy Apple on their spring tour. Gel released their EP Violent Closure in 2021. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Mar 11-12
|LDB Fest
|Louisville, KY
|Mar 13
|The House
|Detroit, MI
|Mar 14
|TBA
|Chicago, IL
|Mar 15
|Cactus Club
|Milwaukee, WI
|Mar 16
|The Sinkhole
|St. Louis, MO
|Mar 17
|22/32
|Kansas City, MO
|Mar 18
|NSFWeekend
|Dallas, TX (w/Candy Apple)
|Mar 19
|NSFWeekend
|Fort Worth, TX (w/Candy Apple)
|Mar 20
|TBA
|Austin, TX (w/Candy Apple)
|Mar 21
|Community Art Center
|Hattiesburg, MS (w/Candy Apple)
|Mar 22
|DRKMTTR
|Nashville, TN (w/Candy Apple)
|Mar 23
|Pour House
|Raleigh, NC (w/Candy Apple)
|Mar 24
|TBA
|Richmond, VA (w/Candy Apple)