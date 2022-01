The Dead Milkmen will be playing three shows in the Spring. They'll be playing: Fri April 22 - Wilmington DE - The Queen; Fri May 13 - Atlantic City NJ - Anchor Rock Club; Sat May 14 - Jersey City NJ - White Eagle Hall.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10am. The band has stated that they are working on a new album. They released Fascist Groove Thang [7-inch] in 2020/