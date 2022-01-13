Frank Turner releases “A Wave Across The Bay”

Frank Turner has released a new song called "A Wave Across The Bay". The song was written in memory of Scott Hutchison of Frightened Rabbit and is available as a charity 7-inch will the proceeds going to Tiny Changes. The B-side of the 7-inch is "Modern Leper (Scott Hutchinson & Frank Turner Live Duet from the XM/OB1 Session)". Frank Turner released a statement along with the song that reads,



"I still miss my friend Scott every day. His passing left such a huge hole in so many lives. I wrote this song in his honour and memory, it was hard to write and record, but I think it does the man some small justice."

The song will also appear on his upcoming album FTHC that will be out February 11 via Xtra Mile Recordings / Polydor. Frank Turner released No Man’s Land in 2019. Check out the live video and song below.