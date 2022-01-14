Nirvana baby files first amended complaint against Nirvana

The battle for the cover of Nirvana's Nevermind continues. As you all know, last year, Spencer Elden, who is on the album cover (as a baby) sued the band under a civil Child pornography cause-of-action as well as child sex trafficking. Nirvana denied the relevant allegations and filed a motion to dismiss the case. Elden's attorneys did not respond to the motion and the judge granted the motion with leave to amend.

On January 13, Elden's attorneys filed a First Amended Complaint, which keeps the child pornography claim but drops the child sex trafficking one. Nirvana now has the option to file a second motion to dismiss or file an answer.