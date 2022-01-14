Gel and Taking Meds have announced shows together for February. The bands will be playing four dates in the East Coast. The poster was created by BillyTLyons. Gel will be touring this March and released their EP Violent Closure in 2021. Taking Meds released Terrible News from Wonderful Men in 2021. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Feb 10
|Original 13
|Philadelphia, PA
|Feb 11
|The Town Shop
|Syracuse, NY
|Feb 12
|Dracula
|Holyoke, MA (w/Maniac, Mouthbreather, Human Ignorance)
|Feb 13
|Amityville Music Hall
|Amityville, NY (w/Private Mind, Controlled Substance, Terror Eyes)