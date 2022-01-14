Gel/Taking Meds (East Coast)

by Tours

Gel and Taking Meds have announced shows together for February. The bands will be playing four dates in the East Coast. The poster was created by BillyTLyons. Gel will be touring this March and released their EP Violent Closure in 2021. Taking Meds released Terrible News from Wonderful Men in 2021. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
Feb 10Original 13Philadelphia, PA
Feb 11The Town ShopSyracuse, NY
Feb 12DraculaHolyoke, MA (w/Maniac, Mouthbreather, Human Ignorance)
Feb 13Amityville Music HallAmityville, NY (w/Private Mind, Controlled Substance, Terror Eyes)