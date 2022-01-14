Episode #576 of the Punknews Podcast is now up! In this episode Sam, Em, and John talk about CD and vinyl sales reaching new heights, Kid Kapichi's new song with Bob Vylan, The Melvins' new song and upcoming releases, Turnstile's stuffed animal filled performance on Tiny Desk, and The Interrupters. They also discuss the sale of David Bowie's publishing, the ongoing Nirvana legal case, Gary Glitter, and so much more. Songs by Turnover, The Melvins, and Tits Up are played. Listen to the episode below!
