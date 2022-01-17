Asian Man Records confirms new Classics of Love vinyl

In 2020, Classics of Love released World of Burning Hate its first new music in eight years. At the time, there were talks of a vinyl release, but it has been relatively quiet since then. Well, finally, we now know there will be a vinyl pressing of the record, out via Asian Man Records. AMR head Mike Park took to instagram to show a test press of the new record, which will have six tracks on one side and an etching on the other. Park suggested that the release will be out in roughly six months. You can see the post below.