Sadly, Rachel Nagy, co-founder of the Detroit Cobras has passed away. No cause of death was given. The band's current label, Third Man Records, issued a short statement: "“In both her voice and personality, Rachel Nagy was the perfect balance of tough badass and absolute sweetheart.” The band released five albums and a number of singles, with the most recent being 2020's "Feel Good." Punknews sends its condolences to Nagy's family, friends, and fans.