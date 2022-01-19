Knuckle Puck to release EP, share new song

Knuckle Puck
by

Knuckle Puck have announced that they will be releasing a new EP. The EP is called Disposable Life and will be out February 4 via Wax Bodega Records. The band have also released their new single "Gasoline". Knuckle Puck will be touring this winter and spring with Hot Mulligan, Meet Me @ The Altar, and Anxious and released their album 20/20 in 2020. Check out the song and tracklist below.

Disposable Life Tracklist

1. Gasoline

2. Levitate

3. In The Bag

4. Lonely Island

5. Here's Your Letter