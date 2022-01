This week, Fucked Up was supposed to do a tour where they would have played David Comes to Life in full. Sadly, the tour has been postponed to the summer. So, the band just released a live recording from 2011 where they play the full album. It appears to be digital only. You can check it out below. The band released Year of the Horse in 2021 and have a number of archival releases due out this year along with a new flexi-single.