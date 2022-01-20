Camp Cope to release album, share new song

by Em Moore
Camp Cope have announced that they will be releasing a new album. The album is called Running with the Hurricane and will be out March 25 via Poison City, Run For Cover Records, and Specialist Subject. The band have also released the title track. Camp Cope released How to Socialise & Make Friends in 2018. Check out the song and tracklist below.
Running with the Hurricane Tracklist
1. Caroline
2. Running with the Hurricane
3. One Wink at a Time
4. Blue
5. The Screaming Planet
6. Love Like You Do
7. Jealous
8. The Mountain
9. Say the Line
10. Sing Your Heart Out