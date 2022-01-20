Bob Vylan have announced rescheduled tour dates for their Irish tour. The shows were set to take place next month but will now take place in April. Problem Patterns will be joining them on all shows. All previously purchased tickets remain valid at the new dates. Bob Vylan will be touring the UK in May and will be releasing The Price of Life on April 22. The band released We Live Here (Deluxe) in 2021. Check out the new dates below.