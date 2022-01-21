Southern Cali based record label Wiretap Records have announced another installment of their Attention charity compilation. The comp will feature Reminders, Audio Karate, La Armada, Decent Criminal, Divided Heaven, Talk Show Host, The Jukebox Romantics, Tired Radio, Nightmares For A Week, Neckscars and much much more. All proceeds will go to the ACLU. See below for the full announcement and you can click here to listen to the comp.
Wiretap Records announce charity compilation
