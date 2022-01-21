Episode #577 of the Punknews Podcast is now up! In this episode John, Sam, Hallie, and Em talk about all that happened in 2021 and all of the great music that was released. They also look ahead to 2022. Songs by Rudimentary Peni, Scowl, Catbite, Surfbort, The Chisel, Amyl and The Sniffers, The Linda Lindas, Fiddlehead, Witch Fever, Visibly Choked, Sprints, Candy Apple, Dad Sports, Rest Easy, The Last Mile, and Drones are played. Listen to the episode below!
Previous StorySims Hardin of Dark Web and MESH starts new band
Surfbort announce US tour dates
Young Guv announces West Coast shows
My Chemical Romance, Paramore, AFI, Alkaline Trio, more to play When We Were Young Festival 2022
Pietasters, Mustard Plug, Mephiskapheles to headline 'This is not Croydon Fest 3'
Scowl and Closer added to Touche Amore tour
Anxious release new song "Let Me"
Comeback Kid cancel EU & UK tour
The Chisel postpone UK tour
How a Dog Bite Saved Catbite
Amyl and the Sniffers announce Australian tour dates