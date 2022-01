7 hours ago by Em Moore

Vein.fm have released a new song. The song is called "Fear in Non Fiction" and features guest vocals from Geoff Rickly of Thursday. The song is off their upcoming album This World Is Going to Ruin You that will be out on March 4 via Closed Casket Activities/Nuclear Blast. The band will be touring with Touché Amoré in the spring. Vein.fm released Errorzone in 2018. Check out the song below.