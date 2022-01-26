Circle Jerks to re-issue 'Wild in the Streets'

Circle Jerks are re-issuing their second album Wild in the Streets. The new version is remastered from the original master tapes*, includes a 20 page booklet with album history by Chris Morris, and has three bonus live tracks. As with the Group Sex [Reissue] , the re-issue is out on Trust Records, with a release date of February 18.

*Those of you that are really into CJ minutiae will know that after the original release of Wild in the Streets, the album was re-released in 1988 with a radically different mix, without the band's approval. Most people that have heard the album are familiar with the now, more widespread "second mix" than the original mix. We discussed that topic in our review of Wild in the Streets [Reissue] in 2014.