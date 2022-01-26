Furnace Fest has announced the first wave lineup for 2022. The Ghost Inside, New Found Glory, Alexisonfire, Anti-Flag, Integrity, Lagwagon, Nothing, Strike Anywhere, and American Nightmare are among the bands announced. The festival will take place at Sloss Furnaces in Birmingham, Alabama on September 23-25. See the full first wave lineup below.
Furnance Fest First Wave Lineup 2022
The Ghost Inside
New Found Glory
Alexisonfire
Advent
The Acacia Strain
American Nightmare
Anti-Flag
As Friends Rust
Bleeding Through
Capra
Demon Hunter
Earth Crisis
Elliott
Integrity
The Joy Formidable
Just Like Heaven
Kublai Khan TX
Lagwagon
Misery Signals
Mom Jeans
Morning Again
Nothing
Pedro The Lion
Quicksand
Roadside Monument
Shadows Fall
Slow Crush
Stretch Arm Strong
Strike Anywhere
Wristmeetrazor