Furnace Fest 2022 announces first wave lineup
by Festivals & Events

Furnace Fest has announced the first wave lineup for 2022. The Ghost Inside, New Found Glory, Alexisonfire, Anti-Flag, Integrity, Lagwagon, Nothing, Strike Anywhere, and American Nightmare are among the bands announced. The festival will take place at Sloss Furnaces in Birmingham, Alabama on September 23-25. See the full first wave lineup below.

Furnance Fest First Wave Lineup 2022

The Ghost Inside

New Found Glory

Alexisonfire

Advent

The Acacia Strain

American Nightmare

Anti-Flag

As Friends Rust

Bleeding Through

Capra

Demon Hunter

Earth Crisis

Elliott

Integrity

The Joy Formidable

Just Like Heaven

Kublai Khan TX

Lagwagon

Misery Signals

Mom Jeans

Morning Again

Nothing

Pedro The Lion

Quicksand

Roadside Monument

Shadows Fall

Slow Crush

Stretch Arm Strong

Strike Anywhere

Wristmeetrazor