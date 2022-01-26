Fiddlehead have announced rescheduled tour dates for the UK. The dates were set to take place in February but will now take place in August. All previously purchased tickets will remain valid for the new dates. Militarie Gun will be joining them on all dates. Fiddlehead released Between The Richness in 2021. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Aug 13
|Fighting Cocks
|Kingston, UK
|Aug 14
|Green Door Store
|Brighton, UK
|Aug 15
|Underworld
|London, UK
|Aug 16
|Mama Roux's
|Birmingham, UK
|Aug 17
|Exchange
|Bristol, UK
|Aug 18
|Brudenell
|Leeds, UK
|Aug 19
|Rebellion
|Manchester, UK
|Aug 20
|Stereo
|Glasgow, UK