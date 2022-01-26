Fiddlehead reschedule UK tour

by Tours

Fiddlehead have announced rescheduled tour dates for the UK. The dates were set to take place in February but will now take place in August. All previously purchased tickets will remain valid for the new dates. Militarie Gun will be joining them on all dates. Fiddlehead released Between The Richness in 2021. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
Aug 13Fighting CocksKingston, UK
Aug 14Green Door StoreBrighton, UK
Aug 15UnderworldLondon, UK
Aug 16Mama Roux'sBirmingham, UK
Aug 17ExchangeBristol, UK
Aug 18BrudenellLeeds, UK
Aug 19RebellionManchester, UK
Aug 20StereoGlasgow, UK