Surfbort release video for “Lot Lizard 93”

Surfbort have released a video for "Lot Lizard 93." The track is off Keep on Truckin’ from 2021.

The video was directed by Pro-Skateboarder, World Cup Champion and Olympian, Lizzie Armanto. Armanto stated: "“It was such a treat to direct my first music video, “Lot Lizard 93” for Surfbort! Even after listening to the song a thousand times I still love it. The band has incredible energy and that made working with them a breeze."

You can see the video below. Punknews spoke with singer Dani Miller last year.