Inner Ear Studio is back up and running
Last year, Inner Ear Studio, as operated by famed engineer Don Zientara, was forced to close its location of 32 years as Arlington had plans to re-develop the area as an "arts district." Inner Ear closed the location in the Fall, but Zientara stated that he planned to keep Inner Ear Running at a new location. (Before the long running location, Zientara operated the studio out of his house for about 10 years).

Yesterday, Zientara announced that he is back up and running at a new location. He announced "New location! (703) 820-8923. Open for mixing, mastering and overdubs." So, if you have need for engineering in the DC area, give Don a call.

A short documentary about the studio was recently released. Also, you can read a broad overview of the studio's releases here.