Neil Young has music removed from Spotify due to Joe Rogan's false claims about Covid

Earlier this week, Neil Young posted an open letter to spotify executives and his own management requesting that his music be removed from Spotify. This request stemmed from the fact that Spotify is now the exclusive host of the Joe Rogan Podcast, and that podcast has continually promulgated false information which downplays the effects of Covid-19, how the disease is spread, and suggests "cures" which have been proven to be fake.

Spotify compllied with Young's request and issued a statement: "We want all the world’s music and audio content to be available to Spotify users,” the spokesperson stated. “With that comes great responsibility in balancing both safety for listeners and freedom for creators. We have detailed content policies in place and we’ve removed over 20,000 podcast episodes related to COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic. We regret Neil’s decision to remove his music from Spotify, but hope to welcome him back soon.”

Young then issued a response where he urged other musicians to leave the platform as well. You can read that here.