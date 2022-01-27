The Anti-Queens announce new drummer

Earlier this week The Anti-Queens announced that their drummer, Samantha Landa, was leaving the band. The band have now announced that Toronto based drummer Zoe McMillan will be joining the band. They released a statement on social media that reads in part,



"This is our newest member Zoë, and she will be joining us on drums! She’s amazing and so so so talented. We are thrilled to have her on board and we can’t wait to start playing shows, and for all of you to meet her! Join us in welcoming Zoë to the AQ fam!We’re stoked for what’s to come in 2022. Stay tuned"

The Anti-Queens released The Anti-Queens in 2019. See the post in full below.