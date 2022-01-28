Fea have announced Texas tour dates for February. Pinata Protest, Garrett T. Capps and NASA Country, and Ratas En Zelo will be joining them on select dates. Adrian Conner of Hell's Belles will be filling in as guitar player on all dates. Fea released No Novelties in 2019. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Feb 22
|Hotel Vegas
|Austin, TX
|Feb 23
|Dan Electros
|Houston, TX
|Feb 24
|Howling Mutt Brewery
|Denton, TX
|Feb 25
|House of Rock
|Corpus Christi, TX (w/Pinata Protest, Garrett T. Capps and NASA Country, Thurman Love, Ratas En Zelo)
|Feb 26
|Kraken Lounge
|Brownsville, TX (w/Pinata Protest, Garrett T. Capps and NASA Country, Ratas En Zelo)
|Feb 27
|Paper Tiger
|San Antonio, TX (w/Pinata Protest, Ratas En Zelo)