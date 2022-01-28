Fea announce February shows

Fea have announced Texas tour dates for February. Pinata Protest, Garrett T. Capps and NASA Country, and Ratas En Zelo will be joining them on select dates. Adrian Conner of Hell's Belles will be filling in as guitar player on all dates. Fea released No Novelties in 2019. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
Feb 22Hotel VegasAustin, TX
Feb 23Dan ElectrosHouston, TX
Feb 24Howling Mutt BreweryDenton, TX
Feb 25House of RockCorpus Christi, TX (w/Pinata Protest, Garrett T. Capps and NASA Country, Thurman Love, Ratas En Zelo)
Feb 26Kraken LoungeBrownsville, TX (w/Pinata Protest, Garrett T. Capps and NASA Country, Ratas En Zelo)
Feb 27Paper TigerSan Antonio, TX (w/Pinata Protest, Ratas En Zelo)