Bad Religion have announced tour dates for this spring. Slaughterhouse will be joining them on all dates. Tickets go on sale February 1. Bad Religion released Age of Unreason in 2019. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Mar 26
|The Rialto Theatre
|Tucson, AZ
|Mar 28
|The Union
|Salt Lake City, UT
|Mar 30
|Knitting Factory Concert House
|Spokane, WA
|Apr 01
|Roseland Theatre
|Portland, OR
|Apr 02
|Midtown Ballroom
|Bend, OR
|Apr 03
|Showbox SoDo
|Seattle, WA
|Apr 05
|Golden State Theatre
|Monterey, CA
|Apr 06
|Majestic Ventura Theatre
|Ventura, CA
|Apr 08
|House of Blues Anaheim
|Anaheim, CA
|Apr 09
|House of Blues San Diego
|San Diego, CA