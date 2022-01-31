Bad Religion announce spring shows

Bad Religion have announced tour dates for this spring. Slaughterhouse will be joining them on all dates. Tickets go on sale February 1. Bad Religion released Age of Unreason in 2019. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
Mar 26The Rialto TheatreTucson, AZ
Mar 28The UnionSalt Lake City, UT
Mar 30Knitting Factory Concert HouseSpokane, WA
Apr 01Roseland TheatrePortland, OR
Apr 02Midtown BallroomBend, OR
Apr 03Showbox SoDoSeattle, WA
Apr 05Golden State TheatreMonterey, CA
Apr 06Majestic Ventura TheatreVentura, CA
Apr 08House of Blues AnaheimAnaheim, CA
Apr 09House of Blues San DiegoSan Diego, CA