Circle Jerks detail 'Wild in the Streets' reissue, release video

Circle Jerks have detailed their re-issue of Wild in the Streets . The new version was remastered from the original master tapes by Pete Lyman. It also includes three bonus tracks recorded live in San Francisco, CA in 1982 and includes a 20 page booklet by Chris Morris. The band also released a music video to coincide with the re-release. The album is out February 18. You can see the new video and track list below.
Wild in the Streets reissue
Side A
Wild In The Streets
Leave Me Alone
Stars And Stripes
86’d (Good As Gone)
Meet The Press
Trapped
Murder The Disturbed
Side B
Letter Bomb
Question Authority
Defamation Innuendo
Moral Majority
Forced Labor
Political Stu
Just Like Me / Put A Little Love In Your Heart
Bonus Tracks:
Letter Bomb (Live ’82)
Wild In The Streets (Live ’82)
Stars And Stripes (Live ’82)