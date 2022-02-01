Circle Jerks detail 'Wild in the Streets' reissue, release video

Circle Jerks have detailed their re-issue of Wild in the Streets . The new version was remastered from the original master tapes by Pete Lyman. It also includes three bonus tracks recorded live in San Francisco, CA in 1982 and includes a 20 page booklet by Chris Morris. The band also released a music video to coincide with the re-release. The album is out February 18. You can see the new video and track list below.