Glacier Veins announce new album, release video and tour dates
by

Glacier Veins have announced that they will be releasing a new album. The album is called Lunar Reflection and will be out March 11 via Equal Vision Records. The band have also released a video for their new song "Autonomy". They will be touring the US in the spring with Salt Creek and Ridgeway. Glacier Veins released The World You Want to See in 2020. Check out the video, tracklist, and tour dates below.

Lunar Reflection Tracklist

1. Autonomy

2. Digging Myself Out

3. Flower Moon

4. Cover Me

5. Where Does it Go?

6. Embers

7. Here & There

8. Nurture

9. Know You

10. Lenses

11. Spiral Through

12. Lunation

DateVenueCity
Mar 14The BeehiveSalt Lake City, UT
Mar 16VulturesColorado Springs, CO
Mar 17The BayLincoln, NE (w/Salt Creek)
Mar 18SkylarkRock Island, IL (w/Salt Creek)
Mar 19Cobra LoungeChicago, IL (w/Salt Creek)
Mar 20X-Ray ArcadeMilwaukee, WI (w/Salt Creek)
Mar 22SanctuaryDetroit, MI (w/Salt Creek)
Apr 01Programme Skate and SoundFullerton, CA (w/Ridgeway)
Apr 02The OffbeatLos Angeles, CA (w/Ridgeway)
Apr 03Tioga-Sequoia Brewing Co.Fresno, CA (w/Ridgeway)
Apr 04Elbo Room Jack LondonOakland, CA (w/Ridgeway)
Apr 08Real ArtTacoma, WA (w/Ridgeway)
Apr 09PolarisPortland, OR (w/Ridgeway)