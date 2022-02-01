Glacier Veins announce new album, release video and tour dates

Glacier Veins have announced that they will be releasing a new album. The album is called Lunar Reflection and will be out March 11 via Equal Vision Records. The band have also released a video for their new song "Autonomy". They will be touring the US in the spring with Salt Creek and Ridgeway. Glacier Veins released The World You Want to See in 2020. Check out the video, tracklist, and tour dates below.